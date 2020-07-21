Sports Illustrated selects 56-y-o model for swimsuit issue

Sports Illustrated selects 56-y-o model for swimsuit issueTuesday, July 21, 2020
A 56-year-old model, Kathy Jacobs, will grace the pages of Sports Illustrated’s famed swimsuit issue.
The selection of Jacobs is not only noteworthy given her age, but also because she is a petite model, standing at 5-foot-3-inches.
The California native said she hopes being part of the issue will help change conventional standards of beauty. “I’m just like so grateful that they took like a chance on me. Two things you can’t change about yourself are how old you are and how tall you are.”
Jacobs added, “That’s the great thing about Sports Illustrated is they just keep reinventing themselves and they keep reinventing what is your view of beauty.
“And they keep showing people that there’s more than one kind of beauty out there,” she said of the swimsuit issue that has been around since 1964.
The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online is available as of today, July 21.
