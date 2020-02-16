St Ann welcomes first Smokehouse Restaurant with good food and great music

Over 1,500 patrons came out to celebrate the launch of St. Ann’s newest restaurant, the Plantation Smokehouse, on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The first of its kind in the parish, Plantation Smokehouse is conveniently located right off the highway in Richmond, St. Ann, beside the Grizzly’s Plantation Cove, home of Rebel Salute and soon, the Reggae Sunsplash Festival.

Good food and entertainment were the highlights of the night as countless orders for ribs, steak, curried goat, jerked chicken, jerked pork and other items kept kitchen staff busy, while customers rocked to the beat of Reggae music.

Patrons were also served with musical treats from rising singjay act, Prohgres, soul songbird Ikaya and veteran Reggae icon Freddie McGregor, backed by the formidable Big Ship Band.

Owner of the establishment, Alwyn Brown, told BUZZ that his primary reason for opening the restaurant is because the concept of a smokehouse is not popular in Jamaica and he saw it necessary to bring that into his home parish.

Brown, who is no newcomer to the restaurant business, as he is also the owner of the St. Ann seafood giant, Sharkies Seafood Restaurant, said that it took him about six months to create and refine what he calls the “dynamic” menu.

“I don’t think there is any menu like ours; the cuisine is Fusion as we have Asian, American and Jamaican dishes available, so there is something for everyone,” he added.

The eatery has a chic, rustic-casual vibe and can seat up to 135 customers at any one time. Patrons can stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner seven days a week from 8:30 am to 11 pm.