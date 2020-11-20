St Lucia’s PM shares cute baby photo for 60th birthday

St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet took to social media on Friday (November 20) to share that he’s turned 60.

Chastanet also posted a photo of himself from his childhood.

“Giving thanks to God for allowing me to reach 60 years and to have had the blessings of a lifetime of good health, a loving and supportive family and the extraordinary privilege of leading this incredible nation,” said Chastanet on Facebook.

“Thankfully, I’d like to think that my fashion sense has improved over the years, ” said Chastanet, who seemed to be reflecting on the outfit he was rocking in the photo.

Chastanet was elected to the role of Prime Minister in June 2016.

To commemorate the special occasion BUZZ is sharing five things to know about Allen Chastanet:

1. Prior to becoming Prime Minister, he served as the island’s Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation.

2. He’s married to attorney-at-law Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet with whom he shares two children.

3. He represents the constituency of Micoud South.

4. Chastanet previously worked as Air Jamaica’s vice president of marketing and sales.

5. He attended secondary school in Canada, and later earned a master’s from an American university.