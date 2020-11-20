St Lucia’s PM shares cute baby photo for 60th birthday

St Lucia’s PM shares cute baby photo for 60th birthdayFriday, November 20, 2020
|
St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet took to social media on Friday (November 20) to share that he’s turned 60.
Chastanet also posted a photo of himself from his childhood.
“Giving thanks to God for allowing me to reach 60 years and to have had the blessings of a lifetime of good health, a loving and supportive family and the extraordinary privilege of leading this incredible nation,” said Chastanet on Facebook.
“Thankfully, I’d like to think that my fashion sense has improved over the years, ” said Chastanet, who seemed to be reflecting on the outfit he was rocking in the photo.
Chastanet was elected to the role of Prime Minister in June 2016.
To commemorate the special occasion BUZZ is sharing five things to know about Allen Chastanet:
1. Prior to becoming Prime Minister, he served as the island’s Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation.
2. He’s married to attorney-at-law Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet with whom he shares two children.
3. He represents the constituency of Micoud South.
4. Chastanet previously worked as Air Jamaica’s vice president of marketing and sales.
5. He attended secondary school in Canada, and later earned a master’s from an American university.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy