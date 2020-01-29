Staples Center might be too small for Kobe Bryant’s memorial

Staples Center might be too small for Kobe Bryant’s memorialWednesday, January 29, 2020
|
Kobe Bryant’s memorial service may be too big for the Staples Center.
A public event to honour the late basketball superstar – who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others – is set to take place but will reportedly be held at the L.A. Coliseum rather than the home of his former team LA Lakers because of the volume of people expected to attend.
Sources told TMZ that a meeting took place earlier this week to discuss where a memorial service will be staged in the next few weeks or even months, and a number of venues were considered.
While the Staples Center – which is known as The House That Kobe Built and where many fans have left tributes to their idol – was seen as the obvious choice, it’s 20,000 capacity caused concern as organisers are expecting a considerably larger attendance.
The Coliseum – which holds around 80,000 people – was mooted as an option, as was the Rose Bowl and various nearby parks.
No decision has been made yet but the conversation “is under way.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy