Steph Curry hits career-high 62 points in Warriors win

Steph Curry hits career-high 62 points in Warriors winMonday, January 04, 2021
|
Stephen Curry put in an eye-opening performance on his way to scoring a
career-high 62 points last evening.
Curry’s workman-like drive helped the Golden State Warriors defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 137-122.
The three-time NBA champion said, “I love it. I love everything about what this game offers, the competitiveness and the fire,” Curry said. “I never run from it. Just excited to be in that atmosphere where I get to play at the highest level and do what I do.”
At 32, he is now the second-oldest player to score over 60 points in a game; the oldest? Kobe Bryant who did so at 37.
Curry was returning to the floor after a shortened 2019-20 season which saw him only play five games due to a broken left hand.
