Sterling Gospel Award 2020 nominees are out

Sterling Gospel Award 2020 nominees are outSunday, March 01, 2020
|
The 2020 Sterling Gospel Music Awards show is on track for its biggest year yet as announced by event organiser Basillia Barnaby-Cuff during the recent media launch at the R Hotel in Kingston.
The two day gala event to celebrate the Gospel music industry will take place at the Courtleigh Auditorium beginning on March 13 with the All White Nominees & Sponsors Lyme. March 14 will see the Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony, this year featuring the theme African Pride.
A secondary theme, BGVs In Action, throws the focus on the background vocalists in the business. The Sterling Gospel Music Awards will then honour the winners of each of its eighteen categories and the KFC-sponsored Legends Award.
Album of the Year
- Kingdom Rhode — Rhoda Isabella
- I Will Follow — Jermaine Edwards
- Amazing Praise — Jabez
- Culture lnvasion — Chozenn
E.P. of the Year
- Praise You Everyday — Godartiste
- I’m Ready — Tiffany Levy
- The Healing Project — Troyton Records
Male Artiste of the Year
- Jermaine Edwards
- Kevin Downswell
- DJ Nicholas
- Jabez
Female Artiste of the Year
- Rhoda Isabella
- Judith Gayler
- Chevelle Franklyn
- Carlene Davis
Group of the Year
- Anointed Musicianz and Singers
- Perpetual Sounds of Praise
- Vitalytes
- Levy’s Heritage
Breakout Sensation
- Tiffany Levy
- Johnmark Wiggan
- Oshane Mais
- Dweeno
Collab of the Year
- Christopher Gayle ft. Jermaine Edwards — Only You
- Johnmark Wiggan ft. Flavia Beswick — Something Good
- A Better Life — Mykal Malachi and Tiffany Levy
Local Hit of the Year
- I Will Follow — Jermaine Edwards
- Give A Little — Tiffany Levy
- Lights — Kevin Downswell
- No Weapon — Jermaine Edwards
- God Will — Flavia Beswick
Local Hit Producer of the Year
- Jermaine Edwards — Island Worship — I Will Follow
- Adrian Scarlett — Hitz Factory — Give A Little
- Troyton — Troyton Music — Lights
- Theo Tomlinson — GloHeart Music — God Will
- Troyton — Troyton Music — No Weapon
S.W.I.F.T. Award (Social Media)
- Kingdom Konnect
- Tek Me Pikcha
- Involve Media
- Gospel Linkup
- Image Jamaica
Most Rated Radio Programme of the Year
- Saturday Showcase — Erraldo Budhan — LOVE 101 FM
- Gospel Light Show — Ava-Gay Blair — Gospel JA FM
- Youth Connection — DJ Rebirth — LOVE 101 FM
- Gospel in Motion — Marsha ‘Ali Purple’ Dixon — GG FM
Online Radio Programme of the Year
- Evening Time with Barrelman — Dwight Ross
- Praise Without Limits — DJ Robert Ministries
- My Source Gospel Reggae Show — Kweli Simba & Stephen Murphy
- Jamerican Gospel Show — Danville
Emcee Extraordinaire of the Year
- Ian ‘lty’ Ellis
- Ell
- Ava-Gay Blair
- Markland ‘Action’ Edwards
- Nadine Blair
Event DJ of the Year
- DJ Supa
- DJ Rebirth
- DJ Noi
- DJ Chinny
- DJ Sticko
Most Rated Event of the Year
- National Prophetic Summit
- Mother of the Year
- Genesis
- Surrender Worship Experience
Video of the Year
- Sold Out — Raheem Betty
- Kingdom Citizen — LJ Purpose
- Lights — Kevin Downswell
- Smile — DJ Zeal
- Hot — Minister Blessed
- I Will Follow — Jermaine Edwards
Caribbean Artiste of the Year
- Positive
- Saiku
- Samuel Medas
- Rizon
International Artiste of the Year
- Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
- Mercy Chinwo
- Kelontae Gavin
- Lauren Daigle
- Kirk Franklin
