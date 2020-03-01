Sterling Gospel Award 2020 nominees are out

The 2020 Sterling Gospel Music Awards show is on track for its biggest year yet as announced by event organiser Basillia Barnaby-Cuff during the recent media launch at the R Hotel in Kingston.

The two day gala event to celebrate the Gospel music industry will take place at the Courtleigh Auditorium beginning on March 13 with the All White Nominees & Sponsors Lyme. March 14 will see the Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony, this year featuring the theme African Pride.

A secondary theme, BGVs In Action, throws the focus on the background vocalists in the business. The Sterling Gospel Music Awards will then honour the winners of each of its eighteen categories and the KFC-sponsored Legends Award.

Album of the Year

Kingdom Rhode — Rhoda Isabella

I Will Follow — Jermaine Edwards

Amazing Praise — Jabez

Culture lnvasion — Chozenn

E.P. of the Year

Praise You Everyday — Godartiste

I’m Ready — Tiffany Levy

The Healing Project — Troyton Records

Male Artiste of the Year

Jermaine Edwards

Kevin Downswell

DJ Nicholas

Jabez

Female Artiste of the Year

Rhoda Isabella

Judith Gayler

Chevelle Franklyn

Carlene Davis

Group of the Year

Anointed Musicianz and Singers

Perpetual Sounds of Praise

Vitalytes

Levy’s Heritage

Breakout Sensation

Tiffany Levy

Johnmark Wiggan

Oshane Mais

Dweeno

Collab of the Year

Christopher Gayle ft. Jermaine Edwards — Only You

Johnmark Wiggan ft. Flavia Beswick — Something Good

A Better Life — Mykal Malachi and Tiffany Levy

Local Hit of the Year

I Will Follow — Jermaine Edwards

Give A Little — Tiffany Levy

Lights — Kevin Downswell

No Weapon — Jermaine Edwards

God Will — Flavia Beswick

Local Hit Producer of the Year

Jermaine Edwards — Island Worship — I Will Follow

Adrian Scarlett — Hitz Factory — Give A Little

Troyton — Troyton Music — Lights

Theo Tomlinson — GloHeart Music — God Will

Troyton — Troyton Music — No Weapon

S.W.I.F.T. Award (Social Media)

Kingdom Konnect

Tek Me Pikcha

Involve Media

Gospel Linkup

Image Jamaica

Most Rated Radio Programme of the Year

Saturday Showcase — Erraldo Budhan — LOVE 101 FM

Gospel Light Show — Ava-Gay Blair — Gospel JA FM

Youth Connection — DJ Rebirth — LOVE 101 FM

Gospel in Motion — Marsha ‘Ali Purple’ Dixon — GG FM

Online Radio Programme of the Year

Evening Time with Barrelman — Dwight Ross

Praise Without Limits — DJ Robert Ministries

My Source Gospel Reggae Show — Kweli Simba & Stephen Murphy

Jamerican Gospel Show — Danville

Emcee Extraordinaire of the Year

Ian ‘lty’ Ellis

Ell

Ava-Gay Blair

Markland ‘Action’ Edwards

Nadine Blair

Event DJ of the Year

DJ Supa

DJ Rebirth

DJ Noi

DJ Chinny

DJ Sticko

Most Rated Event of the Year

National Prophetic Summit

Mother of the Year

Genesis

Surrender Worship Experience

Video of the Year

Sold Out — Raheem Betty

Kingdom Citizen — LJ Purpose

Lights — Kevin Downswell

Smile — DJ Zeal

Hot — Minister Blessed

I Will Follow — Jermaine Edwards

Caribbean Artiste of the Year

Positive

Saiku

Samuel Medas

Rizon

International Artiste of the Year