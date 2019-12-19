Sterling K. Brown doesn’t want to be a sex symbol

Sterling K. Brown doesn’t want to be a sex symbolThursday, December 19, 2019
|
Sterling K. Brown doesn’t want to be seen as a sex symbol.
The 43-year-old This Is Us actor doesn’t mind people admiring his looks but he doesn’t want his appearance to be the only thing he is admired for.
He told Playboy: “It’s a slippery slope, and it’s one that is dangerous. It’s nice to have your sexuality celebrated, as long as you’re being celebrated in total, as a whole human being and not fetishised as one particular thing.
“I don’t think I’ve ever gotten a job because of the way I was built. People have seen me as being a good actor, and they hire me for things in which they need a good actor.”
While Sterling doesn’t trade on his looks to get work, he admitted he is “sneaky fit”, explaining: “I’m not popping out of my clothes per se, but if I ever take my shirt off, you’d be like, ‘Oh snap, I didn’t see that one coming’.”
