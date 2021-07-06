Steve Harvey donates laptops to Jamaican children

Popular American TV host and comedian, Steve Harvey has stepped up to help bridge the digital divide for thousands of Jamaican children through a US $15,000 donation to the Connect A Child initiative.

The Connect a Child initiative is a collaborative effort of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), NCB Foundation, Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), National Education Trust (NET) and Junior Achievement Jamaica to support the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s One Laptop or Tablet per Child Initiative.

This donation by The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation will help to purchase 100 tablets for Jamaican children who are unable to access virtual classes due to a lack of remote learning devices.

PSOJ Executive Director, Imega Breese McNab expressed gratitude for the contribution, “We are thrilled with this donation from The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation and grateful for the support of the Jamaican Consul General in New York, Mrs Alsion Wilson who made the connection. This contribution will help us advance our goal of ensuring that our children can engage in online learning and reduce the learning loss being experienced across the island.”

Act of generosity

The JSSE also thanks The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation for answering the call. “Such an act of generosity extended to the needs of Jamaican children is a welcoming reminder that kindness knows no borders. We are delighted to see that they believe in our mission and so has helped to alleviate the challenges of some of our most needy children” was the heartfelt gratitude expressed by the Manager, Miss Nora Blake.

Further, she appealed “We hope that other local and international celebrities will take a cue from Steve Harvey and reach out to the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange.”

According to UNICEF and the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) reports, some Jamaican high school children are not engaging in online learning because 62% did not have a suitable device.

Cash donations can be made to help alleviate the situation by contributing online through connectachildja.com or jsseja.com

Those who wish to donate a physical device may do so by contacting the National Education Trust (NET). The MOEYIs One Laptop or Tablet Per Child allows the waiver of a percentage of the duties on computers once donors undertake the necessary steps after contacting NET.