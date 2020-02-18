Stevie Face bringing business skills to the music industry

Five years ago, Stevie Face launched his first business venture when he

opened the Advanced Service Station in Yallahs, St Thomas.

Since then, he has opened several other businesses under the Advanced brand, including Alignment Centers in Yallahs and Kingston.

Now he plans to expand the brand even further with the launch of the Advanced Music Group.

The Tell Like It singer believes the time has come for him to bring his business acumen to the music world.

“Over the past few years, I’ve learned a lot about business and entrepreneurship. This knowledge will serve me well as I expand my brand into the music business,” he said.

The Advanced Music Group will be comprised of a state-of-the-art recording studio, a record label, an artiste management company and a booking agency.

“I’ve already identified the location in St Thomas for the construction of the studio, and I’m sourcing all the equipment. Everything should be completed very soon. I plan to have the studio and the offices ready before the end of the summer,” said Stevie Face.

“Once everything is fully operational, I plan to do several projects for myself and other established artistes. I also plan to work with new acts as well because I want to build a very vibrant camp of talented new stars.”

Also, on the cards for Stevie Face is the release of a new single, titled One Prayer A Day. The song, which is produced by Irie FM radio personality Big A, is slated to be released before the end of February.