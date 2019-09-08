Stewart sprints to victory in St Elizabeth

Timothy

Stewart was the top driver at the first sprint event for the year that was put

on by the Drivers Rallysport Club in Brighton River, St Elizabeth, recently. Dubbed

Summer River Run, the event got the ailing Rallysport season off to a late

start, as previous attempts saw little competitor interest, forcing them to be

cancelled.

For Stewart, the victory was a welcome one, as this was the first time he had driven his new car in a competition on Jamaican soil. At the end of 2018, his previous car suffered water damage and was sent overseas for repair. He then acquired a new car, which was delivered straight to Rally Trinidad in early April. With only four months to go for the Richard Stewart Memorial Rally Jamaica 2019, Stewart is hoping to get some more competitive seat time.

Following Stewart in the points scoring championship run was Thomas Hall. Hall’s second place was impressive given that he was racing in the front-wheel-drive class with his naturally aspirated Lancer GT. Like Stewart, he was happy with his performance, but also looking forward to some more events to get in some practice before the big end of year rally.

Fellow two-wheel drive competitor Maurice Whittingham completed the third fastest championship run of the day in his Toyota Levin. The Montegonian pushed hard all day to ensure the western end of the island was represented in the top honours. He was sandwiched by two other Kingstonians, Spencer Whittingham and James Lechler, finishing in fourth and fifth places. respectively.

— Written by Nichola Beckford