Stigma and the coronavirus

One word has in recent months has driven fear into the hearts of individuals worldwide, and Jamaica is no exception. Corona. As in the pandemic not the beer.

These six letters have the ability to make eyes pop, hearts palpitate, knees buckle and hands shake at the thought of what it could cause make many distance themselves from it and therefore will distance themselves from anyone associated with it.

Back in the day people feared catching things that were highly contagious such as leprosy, chicken pox, foot and mouth disease and HIV. Fast forward to the new millennium and you can add to that list of worrisome list diseases anthrax, ebola and now the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) which has infected more than 5.5 million people worldwide with no vaccine or cure available.

We are faced with coronavirus and as this virus mutates and changes, it has proven a worthy opponent for even the best scientists in the medical field with a vaccine estimated to be several months away.

This makes the diagnosis of this disease daunting to many and nothing drives fear more than ignorance since what people do not understand usually results in mass hysteria, panic and push back.

With so many people relying on social media and not actual government or health bulletins and information, much of what is being shared would be considered ‘fake news’, even by Donald Trump.

Too many people still subscribe to the Jamaican adage that ‘if it nuh go so, it nearly go so’ so they cling stubbornly to the myths and notions they are fed.

Fear and panic then, unfortunately, become bedfellows with stigma and discrimination and we saw that when call centre workers from Alorica were shunned by their neighbours. Reportedly, one even received eviction notice from her landlord who said they did not want anyone with the disease around to ‘contaminate’ their place. The comments were brutal; some even went as far as making death threats, leaving the workers feeling unsafe wearing the company’s branding on the road and while taking public transportation.

If that were not bad enough, those on the front line of the fight also face serious discrimination as nurses were told by taxi drivers that they would not be transporting them as they feared getting COVID-19 from them. Talk about making the lives of these hard working people even harder. The Ministry of Health had to intervene and provide buses to take them home, especially after curfew hours as no one who works the long shifts they do, should be subjected to further challenges especially for simply doing their job.

But why the sigma? Well, some see the disease that is contracted by some but not by others as a sign of a curse and therefore, they do not want to be associated with anyone considered ‘cursed’.

It may sound like silly superstition but tell that to some people. They believe what they believe. Others see corona and similarly contagious diseases almost as a death sentence despite the fact that with close to 600 infected in Jamaica over 200 plus recovered and we have had only nine deaths. Therefore there is more reason to celebrate than be sad.

Experts warn that corona may be here for a while but that doesn’t mean the stigma also needs to be.