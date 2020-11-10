Stop attending and hosting illegal parties, says Grange

Culture

Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange is pleading with Jamaicans to desist from

hosting and attending illegal parties in the country.

As part of Jamaica’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, there has been a ban on large gatherings and events. Sadly, there have been breaches of the law.

Grange is, therefore, pleading with Jamaicans follow the protocols.

“I urge Jamaicans not to attend these illegal parties and I urge the organisers to desist as these gatherings could provide the environment for further spread of the coronavirus,” she said in a statement.

“I also call on residents to report when these illegal events are taking place in their communities so we can take action to save lives.”

The minister said that these illegal parties will negatively affect efforts to resume entertainment activities in the country.

Grange’s call comes following the death of Police Constable Kirkland Plummer, who was killed when he went to respond to the sound of gunfire at an illegal party in Manchester.

“Constable Plummer was acting on behalf of all Jamaicans and was simply trying to protect those who attacked him in this barbaric way,” she said, while offering condolences to his family.