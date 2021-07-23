Stroke while stroking: Man almost dies after masturbating

A man almost died after repeatedly masturbating. The unnamed 51-year-old man from Japan was on the verge of getting a happy ending when suffered a life-threatening stroke during one of his sessions.

According to the new case study published in the medical Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, the Japanese fellow said he enjoyed pleasuring himself several times a day. But one day, after he had climaxed the “right-hand man” was struck down by “thunderclap” headaches and severe vomiting.

Scared for his life, he rushed himself to the Nagoya City University Hospital, where he was found to have low blood pressure and confusion. These, according to the study, were two telltale signs of a cerebrovascular accident.

A subsequent CT scan confirmed that the man suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a potentially fatal type of stroke sparked by ruptured blood vessels in the space surrounding the brain.

Luckily for him, he survived his near-fatal orgasm and was released from hospital two weeks later.