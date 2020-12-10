Struggling moms get early Christmas gift from Taylor Swift

Two women in

the United States got early Christmas gifts when singer Taylor Swift gave them

$13,000 each to prevent them from being evicted.

The women, Shelbie Selewski and Nikki Cornwell, had shared their stories with Washington Post, detailing how they were on the brink of losing their homes because of COVID-19.

Selewski decided to launch a GoFundMe account to help pay for her rent and utilities, as she only gets $200 per week on unemployment. She said that whatever money is left over after the bills are paid would go towards the kids.

Cornwell was also behind on her rent and decided to create a similar GoFundMe page.

Swift made their day, or probably their year, when she donated $13,000 to both women via the platform.

“Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you,” Swift wrote on Selewski’s GoFundMe message board. “I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”

The singer also left a similar message on Cornwell’s account after making the donation.

“I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor,” she said.