Student dies while playing Russian roulette

A 20-year-old Brazilian law student is now dead after a game of Russian roulette.

Cades Emanuel Pimenta Santos Norte had taken his .38 calibre revolver out and started playing Russian roulette which his friend at home in Janaúba, Brazil.

They took it in turns to hold the loaded gun – which had one bullet – to their head

But the game ended tragically after Norte shot himself in the head and died.

The friend who has not been named told police officers that Norte had called him to come over to his house to drink alcohol and listen to music. He has said they had played this dangerous game numerous times before.