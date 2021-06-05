Stunning at 68: Romeich wishes mom a happy birthday

The lady that helped to make me who I am, that’s how superstar Jamaican producer Romeich Major described his mother, as he sought to celebrate her on her special day .

Major took to Instagram early Saturday (June 5) to share birthday wishes for his mother, affectionately called ‘Mama P’, who turned 68-years-fab.

“Happy 68th b-day to my beautiful mother I love you soo soo much I can’t see my world without you and I am so glad that we are here with you for your bday,” said Major who shared a photo of himself kissing his mom on the cheek.

“And people if you ask how she look so good for 68 it’s because a me a take care of her,” added Major.

Major also encouraged his Instagram following to help him commemorate his mother’s special day by sharing their own birthday greetings beneath the post.

Among those that heeded the call in sharing birthday wishes for the producer’s mom included Ding Dong, Desha Ravers, Macka Diamond and Tarrus Riley.

“Mama p blessings earthstrong love always and live it up to the fullest INNA yuh young days,” said Ding Dong.

“Hbd MamaP,” added Tarrus Riley.