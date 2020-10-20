‘Stupid mistake’: Popular US reporter allegedly caught masturbating on Zoom call

‘Stupid mistake’: Popular US reporter allegedly caught masturbating on Zoom callTuesday, October 20, 2020
|
Just when
you thought you’ve seen it all, someone else drops a bomb.
Prominent US reporter and analyst Jeffrey Toobin has admitted that he made a ‘stupid mistake’ after he was allegedly caught masturbating during a Zoom call.
Toobin, 60, who is a US legal analyst, has been suspended by the New Yorker magazine for the incident which occurred last week.
It is understood that Toobin was part of an election simulation with the New Yorker and WNYC radio last week. During a break, it is said that he appeared to be on a different Zoom call when he was seen on touching his penis. It said that the incident was witnessed by a number of people.
Toobin has since released a statement.
“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” he said.
“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”
New Yorker said that Toobin has been suspended while the matter is being investigated.
