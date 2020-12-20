Beyoncé and Jay-Z lead GQ’s most stylish couples of 2021

Beyoncé and Jay-Z lead GQ’s most stylish couples of 2021Sunday, December 20, 2020
The power couple that slays together stays
together.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have topped GQ’s list of the most stylish couples of 2020.
Noting that togetherness has never been more important, the ‘Style Bible’ its list shows that there are lessons to be learnt in the “style power of a partnership”.
About Queen Bey and Hov, British GQ’s style and grooming director, Teo van den Broeke, said they “run the world and they know it – and not just in musical terms.
“Not since the heady 1990s days of peak Posh‘n’Becks have a pair owned the world of collaborative style couple style with such élan and ease.”
The list also includes Anwar Hadid (brother to Bella and Gigi) and Dua Lipa, Amal and George Clooney, Barack and Michelle Obama and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
