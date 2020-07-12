Sudan criminalises female genital mutilation

Sudan criminalises female genital mutilationSunday, July 12, 2020
|
BUZZ Fam, here’s some news that we’re happy to share, Sudan has criminalised female genital mutilation. This is the removal of the external female genitalia or injury done to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.
It is believed to ensure the girl conforms to key social norms, such as those related to sexual restraint, femininity, respectability, and maturity
However, on Friday (July 10) Sudan’s sovereign council, the highest authority in the country, ratified a law criminalising female genital mutilation.
The council, comprising military and civilian authorities, passed the law after the government in May approved amendments to the criminal law that would punish those who perform the operation with up to three years in prison and a fine.
Nearly nine out of 10 girls in Sudan fall victim to what is known as FGM or genital cutting, according to the United Nations. The justice ministry said the practice “undermines the dignity of women”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy