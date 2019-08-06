Sugar Mamma 101

She keeps you fed, clothed and smelling good. She also pays your credit card bills and for your townhouse. You keep her smiling, satisfied and feeling like she found the proverbial fountain of youth. It is a match made, not in heaven, but on Tinder, because she is not your mother but your mamma…as in sugar mamma.

A ‘sugar mamma’ is a woman (often an older woman) who keeps her man or woman in nice standing with money, food, an apartment and other trappings of comfort and luxury.

Now do not confuse a ‘cougar’ with a sugar mamma because the former likes the company and the midsection injection of a younger guy while the latter enjoys it and is willing to pay for the pleasure.

Sugar mammas are more common than you think, as many young men from the inner-city who want the finer things in life or struggling university students who have a hard time financing their way through school are prime candidates.

While it may seem distasteful to the moral majority, for the most part many do not see it as predatory in nature as a sugar daddy relationship. This is usually because women generally are not considered as exploiters and because men, whether they are young or old are perceived as willing to enter into sexual ‘congress’ with just about any female, regardless of her age.

Studies have found that most young males on the cusp of adolescence fantasize not about their peers or girls their own age but about their older hot neighbour or that stern but sexy English teacher. So, when given an opportunity to act on their long-held fantasy, it is a dream come true.

Furthermore, quite a few men have admitted that their ‘first time’ was with someone older, so there was less fumbling, shyness, awkward pauses; with that female acting like a sexual sage and making the experience that much more pleasurable for them.

Because they are both consenting adults, the most that will happen publicly is that they may get some disapproving looks. The real problem lies in the unequal balance of power. She who has the money calls the shots and this can become a problem if the mamma is super controlling.

Another possible long term problem is that men will be men regardless of age and so may want to have fun occasionally in other ‘oil wells’ (you get it?). Therein lies a problem, when the sugar mamma is not the only one to get all the sugar.