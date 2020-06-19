Sunnation warms hearts with hefty donation to Mustard Seed, FFP

Entertainment event firm Sunnation, usually

planning parties, stepped up their goodwill game on Tuesday (June 16), with a $2

million donation of cash and kind to Food For The Poor (FFP) and the Mustard

Seed Communities (MSC) in Kingston.

The handover, done in partnership with Barita Investments and Advantage General Insurance, also saw both humanitarian entities receiving 5,000 pounds of locally grown provisions from the Falmouth-based Glastonbury Purveyors.

According to Sunnation, the initiative is the ultimate goal set by its Sunrise Live for Charity event on Saturday, April 18, which gave carnival fans a treat amid the coronavirus pandemic and mass gathering restrictions.

“Over J$500,000 worth of protective masks along with approximately 5,000 lbs of produce were given to both organisations; additionally, each charity received a cash donation of J$380,250… all raised at “Sunrise Live for Charity” on April 18th,” Sunnation wrote on its official Instagram page.

Both Food For the Poor and Mustard Seed Communities are international non-government organisations.

MSC began in 1978 as a home for children with disabilities on the outskirts of Kingston. Since then, the charity has expanded to Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

The majority of its programmes are dedicated to the residential care of children and adults with a range of developmental and physical disabilities.

FFP Jamaica is the largest charity organisation in the country.

With its birth in Florida, the interdenominational, Christian charity works to assist the poor in 17 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.