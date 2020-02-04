Super Bowl fever at Tracks and Records

Although the National Football League (NFL) isn’t particularly popular in Jamaica, that did not

stop many persons from packing into Usain Bolt’s Tracks and Records to watch

the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The sporting fraternity reacted in waves as Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year Super Bowl drought when they played against the San Francisco 49ers in the 54th staging of the sporting event in Miami. And Jamaicans were out in their numbers at various venues across the country, watching closely to see how the game would unfold.

It was an evening of laughter, fun and drinking as sports fans had all eyes glued to the massive screen inside Tracks and Records.

Throughout the game, there were mixed reactions, as both teams shared the lead before the Chiefs ran away with victory.

In addition to the fun environment that was created, the event provided a window for gambling. Numerous supporters were spotted placing huge bets on their favourite teams.

See highlights from the Super Bowl watch party at Usain Bolt's Track and Records in the gallery below.

































Sports enthusiast Casandra Wright told BUZZ that she predicted that Kansas City would have come out on top.

“I knew they would have won tonight (Sunday). I’m extremely elated. They deserve the win after a whole 50 years. I told my friends that I am positive they would have, and see, my vision became a reality,” she said blissfully.