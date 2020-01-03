Supermom: Shelly-Ann says 2019’s biggest lessons came through her son

Twenty-nineteen was an amazing year for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce both on and off the track but she said her most prized moments and lessons came through her son Zion.

Looking back at the course of the year, the proud mother noted that her two-year-old son, Zion, has taught her a lot.

â€œThis past year my baby taught me that I can smile in uncertainty, love unconditionally, tire relentlessly, sleep involuntarily (tired), and quite frankly I can be a supermom,â€ she wrote on Instagram.

The year has been categorized as a super year for Shelly-Ann, who returned to the track to capture the 100m gold at the World Championships, becoming the first woman to do so four times.