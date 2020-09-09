Superpowers: Iman Shumpert praises wife Teyana for giving birth

After giving

birth to their daughter in their bathroom, basketballer Iman Shumpert has declared

that his wife, Teyana Taylor, has superpowers.

Teyana gave birth to their daughter, Rue Rose, on Sunday in their bathroom. This is the second time she has done this, as their first daughter Junie was born in their bathroom in 2015.

Iman is now showering Teyana with praises.

“Let’s talk about the Goat…two kids…no meds…both natural births successfully done at home—in a bathroom! I get a lot of credit at times but I literally just applaud the way she carried the weight twice, which in actuality equates to her dedicating two years of herself to add to our growing dinner reservation. When you really think about it…all I have to do as a man is catch,” Iman said on Instagram on Tuesday.

“When we talk hero’s, who talks about superpowers and doesn’t mention the power of making another minion for your own army! @teyanataylor you are the toughest piece of filet mignon I ever had on my plate. It’s up over u mama. Kno dat. I LOVE YOU.”

Iman and Teyana got married in 2016, a year after welcoming Junie into the world. Teyana announced her second pregnancy earlier this year in a music video.