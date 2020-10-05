Surprise! Drake sends video message to 14-year-old cancer patient on his birthday

A 14 -year-old cancer patient had a birthday to remember recently when rapper Drake sent him a personalised video message.

The youngster, Zelek Murray, who has a rare form of brain cancer, celebrated his birthday in a hospital bed. But Drake made his young fanâ€™s day extra special with the surprise birthday shout out.

â€œZelek, whatâ€™s up? My brother Mustafa hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that youâ€™re fighting through. We both thought it would be a great thing if I got to send you some love and some admiration and some respect,â€ Drake said in the clip that Zelekâ€™s mother, Temeka, shared online.

View this post on Instagram THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet â€¦.. You donâ€™t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly â€œHIMâ€. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero Ÿ¦¸â€â™€ï¸ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾A post shared by ‘´’†’†’Œ’”’’‚’”’‰’†’” (@meekslashes) on Oct 3, 2020 at 6:35pm PDT

â€œI canâ€™t imagine how tough you have to be. Mustafa left me know that youâ€™re a fan of mine; well, Iâ€™m a fan of you. Iâ€™m a fan of people with heart and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. So, I just wanted to tell you to stay strong, I love you and I appreciate you.â€

View this post on Instagram THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet â€¦.. You donâ€™t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly â€œHIMâ€. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero Ÿ¦¸â€â™€ï¸ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾A post shared by ‘´’†’†’Œ’”’’‚’”’‰’†’” (@meekslashes) on Oct 3, 2020 at 6:52pm PDT

Temeka also shared another video with awestruck teen reacting to the message from Drake.

She was also grateful that the entertainer took time out of his schedule for such a sweet deed.

â€œHis strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit,â€ Temeka said. â€œBecause you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys faceâ€¦ you are my heroâ€¦ WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL.â€