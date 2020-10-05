Surprise! Drake sends video message to 14-year-old cancer patient on his birthday

Surprise! Drake sends video message to 14-year-old cancer patient on his birthdayMonday, October 05, 2020
|
A 14 -year-old cancer patient had a birthday to remember recently when rapper Drake sent him a personalised video message.
The youngster, Zelek Murray, who has a rare form of brain cancer, celebrated his birthday in a hospital bed. But Drake made his young fanâ€™s day extra special with the surprise birthday shout out.
â€œZelek, whatâ€™s up? My brother Mustafa hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that youâ€™re fighting through. We both thought it would be a great thing if I got to send you some love and some admiration and some respect,â€ Drake said in the clip that Zelekâ€™s mother, Temeka, shared online.
â€œI canâ€™t imagine how tough you have to be. Mustafa left me know that youâ€™re a fan of mine; well, Iâ€™m a fan of you. Iâ€™m a fan of people with heart and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. So, I just wanted to tell you to stay strong, I love you and I appreciate you.â€
Temeka also shared another video with awestruck teen reacting to the message from Drake.
She was also grateful that the entertainer took time out of his schedule for such a sweet deed.
â€œHis strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit,â€ Temeka said. â€œBecause you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys faceâ€¦ you are my heroâ€¦ WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy