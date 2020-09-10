Surprise! Kim Kardashian does not have six toes

Kim Kardashian is clearing the air about a sixth toe on her feet. Yea, you read that right.

The Reality TV star posted a series of videos on her Instagram stories, explaining to her 188 million followers why it appears like she has six toes on each foot in some photoshoots.

“Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it’s really wild,” she said while filming her foot.

“After counting her toes, noting there are only five, she pointed out that it was part of the side and bottom of her foot that when pushed down in an open-toed shoe that looks likes an extra toe

“But it’s this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture,” Kim said. “I don’t know why, it looks like a sixth toe.”

She captioned the video, “very baffling.”

She went on to film a selfie video with her hair up in her signature sleek waterfall look.

“I hope that answered my sixth toe question,’ Kim said. ‘Because I only have five toes on each foot.”