Survivors of child abuse are twice likely to develop type two diabetes, study finds

Adults who were abused as a child sexually, emotionally or physically are twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes as adults. This is according to a British study published Journal of the American Heart Association.

The survivors are also 71 per cent more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and are at 42 per cent greater risk of high blood pressure.

Childhood maltreatment is thought to affect around 33 per cent of people globally.

The researchers found that 80,657 people were abused in some way as a child.

The researchers found a link between historic child abuse and health issues as an adult.

As well as increased risk of developing chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure, the survivors are also 75 per cent more at risk of dying from any other cause.