Swift action: Taylor Swift wants to ‘help others’ amid coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift is “trying to figure out” how to “help others” amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she wants to use her platform for good.

The 30-year-old singer is currently self-isolating at home during the global health crisis, but is doing what she can to help those who have been impacted by the illness, including donating money to fans who have lost their jobs as a result of workplace closures. She most recently gave money to an independent record store to help it pay for its staff’s sick pay.

Explaining what she’s been up to during self isolation, she said: “It’s safe to say we are living through unprecedented times right now. I am hoping that all of you are safe and healthy. A lot of my friends and I have been doing sort of a weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious.

“I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because isolation doesn’t have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be isolated, physically, but we can still keep in touch with people. We can still play games with our friends and family on our phones … that is one of the great things about modern technology.”

And the ‘Lover’ hitmaker is keen to do even more to help, as she’s “constantly in awe” of the work done by medical professionals and healthcare workers.