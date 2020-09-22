Sylvester Stallone mother dies

Sylvester Stallone mother diesTuesday, September 22, 2020
|
Jackie Stallone, mother of actor Sylvester Stallone has died. She was 98-year-old.
According to her youngest son, Frank their mother “died in her sleep as she wished,”
“She was a remarkable woman working out every day full of spunk and fearless,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. Her mind was razor-sharp till the day she died.”
Jackie Stallone was one of Celebrity Big Brother’s most memorable contestants.
Tributes have been paid to “a remarkable woman” and an “icon” after the news was confirmed.
“Extremely strong, full of energy and very unique woman under so many aspects, till the very end. Emotions are running through me all because now you’re gone and I didn’t get to say goodbye. You’ll be surely missed. Rest in Peace dear Jackie,” her former daughter-in-law, Brigitte Nielsen wrote.
