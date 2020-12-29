T.I. joins cannabis company as social justice ambassador

Rapper T.I. has joined cannabis company, Viola Brands, as its social justice and reform ambassador.

The Grammy Award-winning artiste will partner with Viola, the company of NBA veteran Al Harrington, to increase minority representation within the industry.

“I have the utmost respect for Al [Harrington] and all the work he has done with Viola to increase minority representation in cannabis and help black and brown communities who have fallen victim to the War on Drugs,” T.I. said.

The Whatever You Like rapper will lead strategic impact initiatives through the company’s charitable arm, Viola Cares.

“Together we will expand social justice reform by providing tangible resources for disenfranchised communities opportunities to build economic autonomy within the cannabis industry,” T.I. said.