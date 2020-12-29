T.I. joins cannabis company as social justice ambassador

T.I. joins cannabis company as social justice ambassadorTuesday, December 29, 2020
|
Rapper T.I. has joined cannabis company, Viola Brands, as its social justice and reform ambassador.
The Grammy Award-winning artiste will partner with Viola, the company of NBA veteran Al Harrington, to increase minority representation within the industry.
“I have the utmost respect for Al [Harrington] and all the work he has done with Viola to increase minority representation in cannabis and help black and brown communities who have fallen victim to the War on Drugs,” T.I. said.
The Whatever You Like rapper will lead strategic impact initiatives through the company’s charitable arm, Viola Cares.
“Together we will expand social justice reform by providing tangible resources for disenfranchised communities opportunities to build economic autonomy within the cannabis industry,” T.I. said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy