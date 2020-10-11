T. Rex fossil sells for record US$32 million!Sunday, October 11, 2020
A Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil was sold at auction for US$31.85 million, the most expensive dinosaur remains ever sold.
The T. Rex, popularly called ‘Stan’ because of the paleontologist who discovered it, was expected to sell for between US$6 and US$8 million.
The anonymous buyer made the bid for the 67 million-year-old fossil via telephone.
Stan’s is one of the most complete fossils ever found with 188 bones and 11-inch teeth. The remains were discovered in 1987 by amateur paleontologist Stan Sacrison and took more than 30,000 hours to be excavated.
The last T. rex to be auctioned sold for US$8.36 million back in 1997. It was purchased by the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, with funding help from Disney, McDonald’s and others.
