Ta-taaa! Marlon Samuels says bye to cricket

Marlon Samuels has retired professional cricket.

The news was confirmed by Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) chief executive, Johnny Grave, on Wednesday. He told ESPNcricinfo that Samuels told CWI of his retirement plans as early as June this year.

It is said that Samuels, 39, last played for his country in December 2018 against Bangladesh.

The cricketer, whose professional career started in 2000, has played 71 test matches, 207 one-day international competitions and 67 T20 games at the international level. He also scored 11,134 international runs, including 17 centuries. As a bowler, he has picked up 152 wickets.

While he has had an impressive career, it has not been without controversy. In 2008, he was banned for two years for corruption.

He was also banned from bowling in 2015 after his action was deemed to be illegal.

The controversy didn’t stop there, as he and Australian Shane Warne had a very public argument during the Big Bash League in 2013.

He has also feuded with English player Ben Stokes. That spat was reignited on social media last week.

Now that he is done with cricket, Samuels is likely to turn to entrepreneurship after launching his ‘Sextillion’ fragrance line some time ago. He also has interests in music. Under the stage name Icon7, he has released songs like Top Gyallis, Sextillionaire (Supa Rich), Lyrical Scientist and Spoon Head.