Take note, wives: Singer Kelly Clarkson gets intimate with husband nightly

Kelly Clarkson says she has sex with her husband Brandon Blackstock almost every night.

The 37-year-old singer said the final thing she does before going to sleep each night is to practice the art of “making children” with her spouse.

The couple has two children—River, five, and Remington, three—and Clarkson says she doesn’t intend to expand the family.

During an Ask Me Anything session with The Voice winner Brynn Cartelli— which was uploaded to YouTube as part of Kelly’s eponymously titled talk show—Brynn asked Kelly what she does before she goes to bed.

“… I have children. And how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie. That’s real. And it’s not weird! It’s natural!”