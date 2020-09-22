Tamar Braxton thanks God for giving her a second chance

Months after

attempting suicide, American singer and media personality Tamar Braxton is thanking

God for giving her a second chance.

“God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light,” she said in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments.”

Braxton’s post comes months after she was found unresponsive in her hotel room in July and had to be hospitalised. She later confirmed that she had in fact attempted suicide.

In her recent Instagram post, the entertainer also explained that she has been struggling with her mental health for years.

“I have been battling mental health for some time now, and let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you “crazy”. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle,” she said.

Based on her experiences, Braxton said that she wants to use her voice to help other women who might be struggling with similar mental health issues.