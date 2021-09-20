Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall celebrate 12 years of marriage

Jamaicaâ€™s favourite couple, Tami Chin, and Wayne Marshall are celebrating 12 years of marriage today (Sept 20). And in a fashion that weâ€™ve all come to expect of the couple, they both wrote heartfelt messages to each other on the â€˜Gram celebrating the life theyâ€™ve created together.

â€œYou are my once in a lifetime,â€ Tami Chin began her lengthy caption. â€œI spoke these words on our wedding day and just as I stood there believing this to be trueâ€¦it still stands to this day!â€

She continued; â€œI just wouldnâ€™t change a thingâ€¦all the ups and downs, the good and the bad, the simple and the difficult, the arguments and the figuring it outâ€¦even yesterday when you had to pee on my toe sake a sea urchin Ÿ˜‚â€¦I wouldnâ€™t change a thing.â€

Meanwhile, Wayne Marshall shared that he is looking forward to continuing a lifetime together with his partner. â€œTwelve years have flown by so quickly and thatâ€™s how I know we have a great thing going on. Cheers to another 12 years of celebrating family, our accomplishments and navigating lifeâ€™s toughest challenges together,â€ he captioned a series of photos of the two together with their children.

Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall got married in 2009, and has three boys together. On the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, they started a YouTube channel, which gave a glimpse into their life together. The channel has been very successful boosting over 158,000 subscribers.