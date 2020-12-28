Tami Chin performed for the first time in eight yearsâ€¦ and she loved it!

Itâ€™s been

eight years since entertainer Tami Chin Mitchell touched a stage, but you

couldnâ€™t tell based on her performance on Sunday.

Tami along with her husband, Wayne Marshall, and sister Tessanne Chin performed on Appleton Estateâ€™s â€˜Reserve The Nightâ€™ event that was streamed online on Sunday afternoon.

Kicking off her performance with Hyperventilating, Tami didnâ€™t miss a beat. She also did Frozen and Over and Over Again. She also added Capletonâ€™s Or Wah and Damian Marleyâ€™s There For You to the mix.

Tessanne and Wayne would follow with their popular songs.

But for Tami, the performance was almost surreal since she hasnâ€™t performed in several years.

â€œWow guys. The love is so overwhelming. Thank you for the immense support and thanks so much tuning in. Itâ€™s been 8 years since I performed. It was a beautiful moment for me. Thanks for sharing that with me,â€ she said in a Twitter post.

On Instagram, she said a lot more, explaining what it felt like to watch the performance.

â€œTo say we had a blast would be an understatement,â€ she said. â€œI had a full circle moment last night. The last time I performed I was 6 months pregnant with Jax. 8 years later, I sat in the living room watching this performance with Alex who kept saying â€œI remember that song!â€ I was simultaneously feeding my 16month old, trying to get my 4 year old to stop jumping on the couch and trying to tune out the now 7yr old who was begging me to change the channel. LOL. Talk about #realitycheck.â€

She continued: â€œSo much has changed but some things have remained the same; My daddy was right there beside me cheering me on, my hubby was staring at me lovingly (Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°Ÿ¥°) and the â€œafter show highâ€ is still a real thing. My love for music remains even if I only choose to do it every now and again for fun. I was reminded that our gifts donâ€™t ever leave us, they sometimes just need a little waking up. A likkle acknowledgement. A likkle nudge.â€

She also thanked Tessanne and Wayne for their support, as well as the Appleton Estate team that made the event possible. She also expressed gratitude to the â€œamazingâ€ band and background vocalists, describing them as family.

â€œLastly, to each and every person who tuned in, you filled our hearts with so much love. Thank you for showing up and showing out!!! We love you,â€ Tami said.