Taraji P. Henson says she had suicidal thoughts during lockdown

Actress Taraji P. Henson, has revealed that she experienced a very “dark moment” in lockdown where she thought about killing herself.

Henson opened up about it on Wednesday’s mini-episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji on Facebook Watch.

“So during this pandemic, it’s been hard on all of us and I had a moment. I had a dark moment. I was in a dark place,” said Henson. “For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it.”

“It happened two nights in a row and I purchased a gun not too long ago, it’s in a safe, and I started like, ‘I could go in there right now and end it all, because I want it to be over,'” she continued.

“I thought about my son, he’s grown, he’ll get over it. I didn’t care,” she continued. “I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn’t responding, I didn’t care.”

Henson was discussing mental breakdowns with guest Dr. LaShondaGreen. She said she was only able to overcome those thoughts after she shared what she was thinking with a friend.

“I felt like, if I don’t say it, it becomes a plan,” she explained. “What scared me is I did it two nights in a row. First, it was like, ‘I don’t wanna be here.’ Then I started thinking about going to get the gun and that’s why when I woke up the next morning, I blurted it out.”

“You don’t have to believe every thought you have,” she added.