Taraji P. Henson’s wedding gown to be designed by Vera Wang

Taraji P. Henson will tie the knot in a Vera Wang gown next year.

The Proud Mary star “leaked” that she will marry retired American footballer Kelvin Hayden on April 4, 2020, and revealed the designer of her wedding dress as she walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the star-studded bash at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, she spilled: “Vera Wang is definitely making my dress.

“The wedding is 4/4/20, I leaked it. We haven’t pinpointed the silhouette yet.”

Taraji recently revealed that she doesn’t want a bridal party at her wedding.

The Hidden Figures star wants their ceremony to be an intimate affair with just their closest loved ones there to witness their vows.

The 49-year-old actress – who has son Marcell Johnson, 25, with late high school sweetheart William Johnson – said it’s also vital that the food is top-notch and that they have “a bomb DJ”.

She said: “I told my wedding planner make it pretty, fun, make sure the food is good and a bomb DJ.”