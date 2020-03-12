‘Taste of Saint Lucia’ postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in US

‘Taste of Saint Lucia’ postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in USThursday, March 12, 2020
|
The annual World Bank luncheon, dubbed ‘Taste of Saint Lucia,’ will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The luncheon, which was scheduled to take place March 24-25 in Washington D.C., will be pushed to a later date that has not yet been disclosed, the Embassy of Saint Lucia in Washington D.C. confirmed in an e-mail on Thursday (March 12).
According to the embassy, the luncheon has been postponed out of an abundance of caution.
Authorities in the Washington area have been encouraging people to self quarantine, after three cases were linked to a church in the area.
Taste of St Lucia is held annually by the World Bank, the Embassy of Saint Lucia and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) and is a culinary showcase of the island’s cuisine.
