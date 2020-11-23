Taylor Swift is re-recording her old music

Taylor Swift is re-recording her old musicMonday, November 23, 2020
|
Taylor Swift is serious about taking back control of her music catalogue. The 30-year-old singer is back in the studio re-recording her old music.
Shamrock Holdings purchased Swift’s Big Machine Label Group catalogue from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. And Swift publicly expressed that she was not too pleased about the deal.
That’s why she was not present at the recent 2020 staging of the American Music Awards (AMAs). Although she won three categories, best artiste, best female pop/rock artiste, and best music video, Swift wasn’t there to collect her award. But she had a perfect explanation.
Speaking in a pre-recorded video, Swift explained that she’s working on her old stuff. “You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one when we’ve been so far apart,” she said.
“The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m re-recording all of my old music in the studio we originally recorded it.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy