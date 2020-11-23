Taylor Swift is re-recording her old music

Taylor Swift is serious about taking back control of her music catalogue. The 30-year-old singer is back in the studio re-recording her old music.

Shamrock Holdings purchased Swift’s Big Machine Label Group catalogue from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. And Swift publicly expressed that she was not too pleased about the deal.

That’s why she was not present at the recent 2020 staging of the American Music Awards (AMAs). Although she won three categories, best artiste, best female pop/rock artiste, and best music video, Swift wasn’t there to collect her award. But she had a perfect explanation.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video, Swift explained that she’s working on her old stuff. “You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one when we’ve been so far apart,” she said.

“The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m re-recording all of my old music in the studio we originally recorded it.”