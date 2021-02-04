Taylor Swift sued by theme park over ‘Evermore’ album name

A US theme park called Evermore is suing Taylor Swift for infringing on its trademark when she used the same name for her latest album.

The theme park’s owners said Swift’s Evermore album had caused great confusion as to whether the two are linked.

In fact, the theme park said there was a “dramatic departure from typical levels” of traffic on its website in the week after the album’s release.

But Swift’s lawyers say there is no basis for the claim.

They wrote in a letter filed in court: “Moreover, your client has suffered no damages whatsoever and, in fact, has openly stated that Ms Swift’s album release creates a ‘marketing opportunity’ for your client’s troubled theme park.”

But the theme park owners are not giving up. They insist the trademarked name belongs to them and are seeking millions of dollars in damages, especially since Swift violated it when she began selling related merchandise.