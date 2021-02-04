Taylor Swift sued by theme park over ‘Evermore’ album name

Taylor Swift sued by theme park over ‘Evermore’ album nameThursday, February 04, 2021
|
A US theme park called Evermore is suing Taylor Swift for infringing on its trademark when she used the same name for her latest album.
The theme park’s owners said Swift’s Evermore album had caused great confusion as to whether the two are linked.
In fact, the theme park said there was a “dramatic departure from typical levels” of traffic on its website in the week after the album’s release.
But Swift’s lawyers say there is no basis for the claim.
They wrote in a letter filed in court: “Moreover, your client has suffered no damages whatsoever and, in fact, has openly stated that Ms Swift’s album release creates a ‘marketing opportunity’ for your client’s troubled theme park.”
But the theme park owners are not giving up. They insist the trademarked name belongs to them and are seeking millions of dollars in damages, especially since Swift violated it when she began selling related merchandise.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy