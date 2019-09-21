Taylor Swift cancels Melbourne Cup after criticism from animal rights groups

Taylor Swift cancels Melbourne Cup after criticism from animal rights groupsSaturday, September 21, 2019
|
Taylor Swift has cancelled her performance at the Melbourne Cup in Australia.
The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker was supposed to headline the horse racing event on November 5, but has decided to pull out of the gig this weekend as dates on her world tour meant that she wouldn’t have enough time to fly across the globe.
Music booking agency Mushroom Events said: “Regrettably, Taylor is no longer able to make it to this year’s Melbourne Cup. Changes to her Asian promo schedule have made it logistically impossible for her to be here.”
Her cancellation comes just weeks after animal rights groups accused her of “endorsing animal abuse” as six horses have died at the Cup since 2013.
Shortly after it was announced that the 29-year-old singer had agreed to the headline slot, Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses slammed her for taking part and begged her to reconsider her part in the controversial event.
They said on Facebook at the time: “Taylor Swift has put money before compassion by agreeing to perform at the 2019 Melbourne Cup.
“An event where at least 6 horses have been killed over the past 6 years. If Taylor Swift cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show and make a strong statement that animal abuse is unacceptable.”
Although animal rights groups have accused her of putting money before compassion, Taylor is very affectionate towards her two cats Meredith and Olivia and was over the moon when her first kitty was crowned 2013’s Most Popular Celebrity Cat.
