Taylor Swift donates US$50K to woman whose husband died of COVID

Taylor Swift has donated US$50,000 to a

mother of five whose husband died from the coronavirus.

Swift, and her mother Andrea, donated the sum to a GoFundMe for Vickie Quarles, which was seeking to raise exactly that amount.

Quarles has five daughters with her deceased husband, Theodis, who passed away from the virus a week before Christmas.

The creator of the fundraising page says she started the drive “in support of Vicki and her girls to offer financial relief and worry from things associated with basic immediate needs…”

At the time of publishing, the page had raised US$62,545.