Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+

A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.

The singer announced Tuesday that folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The concert film will include guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver — acts who all appear on Swift’s folklore album. In the film, Swift will reveal stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Swift filmed folklore: the long pond studio sessions in upstate New York in September. The singer also directed the concert film.