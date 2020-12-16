Taylor Swift is happy with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Things seem to be going well in the relationship between singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The two have been dating since 2016, and according to a source, Swift and the 29-year-old British actor are very much happy and in love.

“He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful,” the source said.

It is understood that the two have been quarantining together and have been bonding while writing songs.

But Swift, 31, has been mostly quiet about her union with Alwyn. However, she opened up about the relationship to Paul McCartney in December during an interview for Rolling Stone.

“I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on,” Swift said. “Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture … it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy.”