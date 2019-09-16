Taylor Swift joins The Voice as ‘mega mentor’Monday, September 16, 2019
|
Taylor Swift will join the next season of The Voice as a ‘mega mentor’.
The ME! hitmaker will be joining Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as she helps coach the contestants and prepare them for the Knockout Rounds in October.
The news was announced by John Legend on his Instagram account as he uploaded a video of him and Blake discussing the new mentor on set.
Swift will also be there to guide the contestants through the Knockout Round as she provides them with feedback, suggestions and praise.
While Taylor has secured the mega mentor role, Normani, Will.i.am, Usher and Darius Rucker will also be on hand to help the acts with their performances.
This isn’t the first time Taylor has been a mega mentor on the program, as she also bagged the position during season seven of The Voice.
This will be the first season without Adam Levine as one of the coaches, as the Maroon 5 frontman announced after 16 seasons that it was time to “move on.”
Gwen – who has served as a coach before – was immediately named as his replacement.
