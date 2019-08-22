Taylor Swift plans to re-record old albums

Taylor Swift will re-record her old albums next year. The 29-year-old singer was left devastated after Scooter Braun purchased her former label Big Machine records from Scott Borchetta and acquired Taylor’s entire back catalogue of master recordings. But she has revealed that her contract will allow her to record her old music.

Speaking to Robin Roberts on ‘Good Morning America’, Taylor said: “It’s something I’ve very excited about. My contract says that starting November 2020, I can record albums one through five all over again. I think that artistes deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. It’s next year, it’s right around the corner. I’m gonna be busy. I’m really excited.”

Taylor also revealed that her upcoming album ‘Lover’ means so much to her because it will be the first album that she fully owns.

She said: “One thing that’s really special to me about this album is that it’s the first one that I will own of my work, which is a concept that my fans are very supportive of.”