Taylor Swift to get Global Icon award

Taylor Swift to get Global Icon awardMonday, May 10, 2021
|
Taylor Swift will become the first female winner of the Global Icon award at the Brits on Tuesday.
The pop star will also be the first non-British citizen to receive the award that is considered the highest British honour.
In justifying why Swift is being given this award the Brits said; “Taylor’s career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world.
“She’s used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community.”
Only three other artists have been named Brits Icons – Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.
Swift is expected to perform at the ceremony which will take place with an audience as part of the government’s pilot scheme for live events.
