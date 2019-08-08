Taylor Swift was told to kill herself during ‘Kimye’ feud

Taylor Swift feared for her mental health during her “humiliating” public feud with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

The 29-year-old singer publicly warred with the reality star three years ago when Kim leaked edited clips of a phone call between her husband Kanye West and Taylor in order to prove her claims that Taylor had approved Kanye’s lyrics about her in his song ‘Famous’.

And after Kim branded her a “snake”, Taylor – who insisted at the time that Kanye never told her he was planning to call her “that b***h” in his song – was devastated to receive hate from people telling her to “either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, kill yourself”.

Speaking in US Vogue’s upcoming September issue, Taylor said: “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly…[sending] messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, kill yourself.”

She continued: “I realised I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control. I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.”