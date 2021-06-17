Teen dies after attempting viral #blackout challenge

Another teen has died after attempting the “blackout” challenge on TikTok. The viral challenge has participants choking themselves until they pass out for several seconds. Thirteen-year-old Nate Squires, an eighth-grade student at Amherst Regional Middle School in Massachusetts was the latest casualty.

Squires suffered fatal injuries when he tried to play the social media game last week.

“On June 12th, Nate was found unresponsive at home after attempting to do what is known on social media platforms as the ‘black out challenge,’” his aunt, Samantha Thomas, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died on Monday from his injuries, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.

The challenge, which experts say can cause brain damage and seizures also took the life of a 12-year-old boy in Colorado in March this year.

Now, Squires’s family is trying to raise awareness about it on their GoFundMe campaign to “prevent this happening to another family”.

“All over the world families are losing children to this,” Thomas wrote. “We ask that if you cannot donate, please reach out to a child in your life and talk to them about the black out challenge.”

“Tell them about the dangers that are out there. Tell them to reach out to an adult if they hear about someone they know attempting it. We hope Nate’s story can help you start this conversation in your home,” she continued.