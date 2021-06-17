Teen dies after attempting viral #blackout challenge

Teen dies after attempting viral #blackout challengeThursday, June 17, 2021
|
Another teen has died after attempting the “blackout” challenge on TikTok. The viral challenge has participants choking themselves until they pass out for several seconds. Thirteen-year-old Nate Squires, an eighth-grade student at Amherst Regional Middle School in Massachusetts was the latest casualty.
Read this: Viral TikTok challenge leaves boy brain dead
Squires suffered fatal injuries when he tried to play the social media game last week.
“On June 12th, Nate was found unresponsive at home after attempting to do what is known on social media platforms as the ‘black out challenge,’” his aunt, Samantha Thomas, wrote on a GoFundMe page.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he died on Monday from his injuries, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.
The challenge, which experts say can cause brain damage and seizures also took the life of a 12-year-old boy in Colorado in March this year.
Now, Squires’s family is trying to raise awareness about it on their GoFundMe campaign to “prevent this happening to another family”.
“All over the world families are losing children to this,” Thomas wrote. “We ask that if you cannot donate, please reach out to a child in your life and talk to them about the black out challenge.”
“Tell them about the dangers that are out there. Tell them to reach out to an adult if they hear about someone they know attempting it. We hope Nate’s story can help you start this conversation in your home,” she continued.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy